The National Mental Health Commission will provide Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with six-monthly updates in a bid to strengthen accountability.

Mr Turnbull says the National Mental Health Commission will provide him with six-monthly updates and will now report directly to Health Minister Greg Hunt in a bid to strengthen accountability.

Lucy Brogden, wife of former NSW Liberal leader John Brogden who had a public battle with depression, has been appointed chair of the new-look commission, replacing renowned economist Allan Fels.

The commission will undergo a shake-up with a new board and a $2 million funding injection.

It will oversee implementation of the federal government's new national mental health and suicide prevention plan following agreement by states and territories at Friday's Council of Australian Government's health council meeting.

