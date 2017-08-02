Newborn calf Genie bears facial marking that resembles Gene Simmons, the frontman for the rock group Kiss. (Heather Taccetta/Hill Country Visitor via AP)

A calf born in America has hit headlines for sharing an udderly remarkable resemblance to rocker Gene Simmons.

In a post on the Facebook page of Texas tourism company Hill Country Visitor, staff noted the similarities between Simmons’ black-and-white face paint and long tongue, and the newborn calf named Genie, who was born on a ranch in the locality.

“Gene Simmons, where were you on or about November 25, 2016?” they joked.

“This calf was born in Kerrville, Texas, on the ranch of a Heather Leonard Taccetta who works at Cowboy Steakhouse.

“Now obviously we can't serve this fine specimen. We may just keep Genie, as we call her, as a mascot for the Steakhouse.”

The calf's owner says she listens to KISS, and the tourism company has invited Simmons himself to come and take a look at his doppelganger.

"We'll treat you to the best steaks in Texas!" they promised.

The rocker, who's known for hits I Was Made For Lovin' You and Detroit Rock City, even took to social media to say “this is real folks!”

