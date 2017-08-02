The Adelaide 36ers have signed a 203cm US forward for the next NBL season.

The Adelaide 36ers have signed US import Ronald Roberts for the looming NBL season.

The 25-year-old is a 203cm forward from New Jersey.

Roberts is an NBA D-League All Star who last played for Tofas SK in Turkey.

"I've heard great things about the NBL and the people of Australia, which ultimately was the deciding factor of choosing Adelaide," Roberts said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 36ers have also signed US guard Shannon Shorter, who also played in the Turkish league last season, as they try to cover the loss of reigning league MVP Jerome Randle.