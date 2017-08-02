Usain Bolt has declared he wants to depart the track and field stage with an "unbeatable" legacy. (AAP)

Usain Bolt says he's ready to bow out as a winner at the world athletics championships in London

Usain Bolt has declared he wants to depart the global stage of track and field with an "unbeatable" legacy.

The peerless Jamaican sprinter has accumulated a record eight Olympic titles and 11 world crowns dating back to 2008, with the only blip coming six years ago at the world championships when a false start in the 100m final handed the title to countryman Yohan Blake.

The 30-year-old Bolt has only raced sparingly in the lead up to the London world titles, with his best 100m time a relatively pedestrian 9.95 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meet in late July.

But he has carried questionable form into major championships before, only to triumph when it mattered most.

He predicts the same will happen in the 100m final at the world championships in London on Saturday (early Sunday AEST), where the biggest challenge is expected to come from Canadian Andre De Grasse, the 100m bronze medallist and 200m runner-up at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"If I show up for the championships, if I'm here, you know I'm fully confident and ready to go," Bolt said on Tuesday.

So what will the headline be on Sunday, he was asked?

"'Usain Bolt retires unbeaten' - that would hopefully be the biggest headline - unbeatable, unstoppable Usain Bolt," he replied.

At the Rio Olympics, Bolt had said the future of sprinting was in good hands with De Grasse.

But he was clearly unimpressed with the claim by De Grasse's coach Stuart McMillan that the Canadian had been excluded from the Monaco Diamond League because Bolt cherry-picked his opponents.

"I'm not going down that road,'' said Bolt.

"The last guy I said was going to be great disrespected me, so I'm not going to say who's going to be great.

"I'm going to leave it to whoever shows up and is willing to fill my shoes.''

A back injury has limited Bolt to only three 100m races in the leadup to the August 4-13 world titles, where he is skipping the 200m to focus solely on the blue riband 100m race.

He does not sit atop the year-long world rankings - as was also the case before the 2013 and 2015 world championships and the Rio Olympics - but insisted he still deserved to be the title favourite in London.

"For some reason I am the underdog," said Bolt.

"That is what my team keep telling me so I have to prove myself once more.

"But I am confident in my abilities, always.

"When I go out there I am fully confident and ready to go 100 per cent.

"The last 100m race I ran was a 9.95 which shows I am going in the right direction.

"It is all about who can keep their nerves.

"I have been here many times and I know I am ready. It is go time."

Bolt ended his pre-championships media conference by being presented with a pair of purple and gold running spikes by his parents.

Purple is the colour of his old high school in Jamaica.

The gold is self-explanatory.