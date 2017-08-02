As Usain Bolt prepares to take his final bow at the world championships in London, here's the Jamaican sprinter's career in numbers.

USAIN BOLT'S CAREER IN NUMBERS

9.58 sec - Bolt's 100m world record, set at the 2009 world championships in Berlin.

19.19 sec - his 200m record from the same championships.

36.84 sec - he holds a complete set of sprint world records after Jamaica's relay efforts at the London 2012 Olympics.

27.79mph - Bolt's fastest recorded speed on the track. It was measured from his time of 1.61 seconds for the 60-to-80m split in his record 100m run in Berlin.

8 - Olympic gold medals on Bolt's record. He lost another from the 4x100m relay at Beijing 2008 when team-mate Nesta Carter failed a retrospective drugs test.

11 - world titles.

4 - times Bolt has been named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

6 - he has been named IAAF Male Athlete of the Year half a dozen times.