A Melbourne fruit market operator has been slugged with a record $660,000 fine for underpaying an Afghan refugee worker.

The former owner-operator of Sunshine Fruit Market, Abdulrahman Taleb and his company Mhoney, together face what the Fair Work Ombudsman on Wednesday said was a record penalty after the refugee worker was paid between $3.49 and $9.29 an hour for moving and stacking fruit and vegetables in 2012 and 2013.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Philip Burchardt labelled the underpayment "egregious" and said it gave the employer and his company "an unfair advantage in the competitive retail industry".