Brisbane great Kevin Walters has refused to put a line through the Broncos' NRL title charge despite losing workhorse hooker Andrew McCullough to a season-ending knee injury.

McCullough is arguably the Broncos' most important player, having made the second most tackles in the competition this year - at 45.2 per game - and with Wayne Bennett's squad not boasting a back-up specialist No.9.

Halfback Ben Hunt will slot into dummy-half against in Saturday's south-east Queensland derby against the Gold Coast while back-rower Sam Thaiday also spent time at dummy-half at training this week.

The Broncos - who are fourth going into round 22 but risk having the wheels fall off their season.

However, Queensland coach and former Brisbane premiership winner Walters says they can still go deep into the finals.

"I believe they can contend," Walters said at the Fox Sports retro round launch.

"But they've got to show us that, show the rugby league world that over the next three or four weeks.

"All will be revealed this weekend against the Titans, it's as tough a game as they'll get over the next month. Although the Titans are sitting a bit low on the ladder, it's always a good battle."

Aside from McCullough's injury, the Broncos are nearing full strength following the return of skipper Darius Boyd from a broken thumb last week and with winger Corey Oates a chance to return from a bout of staph infection against the Titans.

"They've taken a little bit of a whack there, they're a little bit fortunate in a couple of ways," Walters said.

"They've got some players there that can fill the position - guys like Kodi Nikorima, Ben Hunt, Benji Marshall.

"The other thing is they've got some time on their side with the finals five weeks away, they can make some adjustments to who they think is best suited there over the next couple of weeks.

"As big of a loss as he will be, the rest of that roster is ready to go."