Sri Lanka's Test cricket captain Dinesh Chandimal (c) says his team are good enough to beat India. (AAP)

Captain Dinesh Chandimal says Sri Lanka have a team good enough to beat India in the second Test and level the three-match series despite a heavy opening defeat last week in Galle.

Chandimal, named Test captain after the resignation of Angelo Mathews, missed the first match because of pneumonia.

India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the first Test with a day to spare.

"We trained for three days - all the players are in a good state of mind," Chandimal said, ahead of the second Test against the No.1-ranked Test team starting on Thursday in Colombo.

"I go into every match hoping to win. I have that determination and I have good players as well."

Sri Lanka were likely to debut left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara to partner veteran Rangana Herath, Chandimal said.

If Pushpakumara plays, it will be the 30-year-old bowler's 100th first-class match. He has 558 wickets at that level.

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva will replace injured Asela Gunaratne, while Herath has recovered from a finger injury suffered in Galle.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said opening batsman Lokesh Rahul would return after missing the first match because of flu.

Abhinav Mukund is likely to make way for him.