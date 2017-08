A woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a dog attack at boarding kennels in Perth's south.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead by paramedics after police were called to a Southern River property about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

City of Gosnells rangers have seized the dog while a report is being prepared for the coroner.