Senator Nick Xenophon's plans may help the government to pass its media ownership reforms. (AAP)

A plan to be put to Senate crossbenchers next week could be the deal the government needs to pass its media ownership reforms.

The Turnbull government's plan to reform media ownership has received a shot in the arm with Nick Xenophon signalling he's close to finalising a package of amendments.

The key sticking point is the repeal of the two out of three rule, which bars a person owning licences for TV, radio and newspapers in a single market.

All non-government parties have expressed concern about the change, saying it could reduce Australia's media diversity, which is already concentrated in a few hands.

Ahead of parliament resuming next Tuesday, Senator Xenophon has been using the winter break to come up with a package which he says would improve the quality of journalism and breadth of news coverage.

"I believe there has been progress," Senator Xenophon told Sky News on Wednesday, adding he wanted the law changes dealt with "sooner rather than later".

He hopes to hold talks with Communications Minister Mitch Fifield by the end of this week, before taking what he described as a "final proposal" to a meeting of crossbench senators in Canberra next week.

"I want there to be a position where there could be a package of measures ... that will mean more journalists on the ground, more camera operators, more local content and better coverage of news," the South Australian senator said.

"If you have those reforms in place it makes it more palatable amongst those who've got concerns about the two out of three rule going."

Senator Fifield insists the law changes will improve the viability of Australian media organisations and give media proprietors more options when it comes to the "dance partners" they can have.

At the same time, there would still be the "voices rule" (five independent media voices in metropolitan areas and four independent media voices in regions), the limit on holding more than two radio licences in a market, the one TV licence per player in a market rule and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission overwatching business proposals.

The government needs 10 extra votes to get its bill through the Senate.