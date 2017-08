Yancoal is turning to investors to raise money to fund most of its $US2.69 billion deal to buy Rio Tinto's Coal & Allied business.

Yancoal is seeking $US2.5 billion ($A3.1 billion) in equity funding from investors to buy Coal & Allied from mining giant Rio Rinto.

Yancoal, which is controlled by Chinese coal giant Yanzhou, will raise the funds in two parts - a 23.6 for 1 pro-rata renounceable rights offer and share placement to strategic investors.

The acquisition, which will total $US2.69 billion, will "redefine our position in the global coal marketplace", Yancoal chairman Xiyong Li said on Wednesday.