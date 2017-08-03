Gary Ablett is set to return for Gold Coast against Fremantle, confident he is over a hamstring complaint that ruled him out of their past two AFL games.

Eade maintains the long flight to play the Dockers won't be a factor and is confident the veteran midfielder will play on Saturday.

Ablett was considered all but certain to return last Saturday against Richmond, but was a late withdrawal on the morning of the game.

Co-captain Steven May is also expected to make his return this weekend after missing a fortnight with a hamstring complaint.

Jarrod Witts, Callum Ah Chee, Brayden Fiorini and Ben Ainsworth were all injured in the loss to the Tigers and won't make the trip, while Michael Rischitelli will be rested.

Eade said Ablett "easily" passed a Thursday fitness test and was always in the frame for the Domain Stadium game after being close to a return against the Tigers.

"He's had two weeks of some good, solid work on the track," Eade said.

According to Eade there was no temptation to give Ablett another week off and avoid the long trip west.

"No, he's 100 per cent fit. We wouldn't compromise anyone in that situation," he said.

"Unless there's a new injury we're confident he'll be able to play the week after."