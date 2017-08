Pauline Hanson says a railway between Adani's mega-coal mine and the Queensland coast should be built and owned by Australia, rather than 'foreign investors'.

Pauline Hanson wants a railway between Adani's mega-coal mine and the Queensland coast to be built and owned by the state or federal government.

The One Nation leader told ABC Radio on Thursday the infrastructure could generate $1 billion a year in revenue, so it shouldn't be given to "foreign investors to own and control".

She also claimed she had been informed the Indian company planned to sell a minority stake in the controversial Galilee Basin project in the next "couple of years".