Rory Lobb will be hoping to clunk more marks if he plays as a forward against the Demons. (AAP)

As the Giants look to attack Max Gawn it looks like Rory Lobb could be used up forward against the Dees.

Greater Western Sydney's next milestone man Rory Lobb has untapped potential and can add to his already imposing physique, according to Giants coach Leon Cameron.

Lobb 24, will make his 50th appearance in Saturday's crucial AFL clash with Melbourne in Canberra.

A win would move the Giants to 52 points, generally considered to be the tally needed to guarantee a top eight spot.

Alternating between the ruck and the forward line, 207cm West Australian, Lobb, is listed at 104 kgs but Cameron described him as a skinny kid.

"He's still filling out, he's still got another six or seven kilos to put on," Cameron said.

"He's an untapped player that still doesn't realise what he can probably do on game day each weekend.

'We've seen some rapid improvement, we've seen some ups, we've seen some downs.

"But he's an integral part of this footy side and we feel as though his best footy is just starting to come along now."

Lobb could have a part to play on Saturday in curbing the influence of Melbourne's Max Gawn, especially if the Demons go with just one specialist ruckman.

Cameron indicated on Wednesday the Giants could throw two specialist bigs at Gawn if Shane Mumford recovered from his ankle injury.

If that was the case, Mumford could join Dawson Simpson in a two-pronged attack on Gawn, leaving Lobb to concentrate on playing up forward in the absence of the injured Jeremy Cameron.

The Giants also have to decide whether to bolster their inside midfield brigade by recalling Jacob Hopper.

The hard-nosed youngster hasn't played a senior game since round seven due to ankle and finger injuries, but impressed in his NEAFL comeback game last weekend.

"We've had a number of our big inside mids out, but slowly over the last few weeks with (Stephen) Coniglio returning and Hopper potentially returning this week it gives you that harder edge inside," Cameron said.

'I thought (Callan) Ward, (Dylan) Shiel and (Josh) Kelly have been terrific under trying circumstances, but there's no doubt having some extra help is always advantageous for any team."