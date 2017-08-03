Dandenong South in Melbourne has been chosen as the site for the first Amazon warehouse. (AAP)

Amazon has announced it will open its first Australian warehouse in the Melbourne suburb of Dandenong South.

Online retail giant Amazon will open its first Australian warehouse in Melbourne's south eastern suburbs.

Amazon announced on Wednesday it planned to open a fulfilment centre in Dandenong South and was recruiting for hundreds of roles.

"This is just the start. Over time, we will bring thousands of new jobs to Australia and millions of dollars of investment as well as opening up the opportunity for thousands of Australian businesses to sell at home and abroad through Amazon Marketplace," Amazon's Australian director of operations Robert Bruce said.