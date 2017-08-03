Hard tag... Travis Boak won't mind if he goes to Rory Sloane in the Showdown. (AAP)

Port Adelaide will be planning to tag Adelaide star Rory Sloane in their AFL match.

Port Adelaide captain Travis Boak is offering to tag Adelaide dynamo Rory Sloane in Sunday's AFL Showdown.

Sloane's influence has been frequently dimmed by a hard tag from opposing teams and Boak says Port will plan to continue that trend.

"There is no doubt we will certainly look at that (tagging Sloane)," Boak said.

"He is a quality player for their side and if we can slow him down then it certainly helps our side too.

"There is no doubt that if I get given any role, that I'd be more than happy to do it for the side.

"If that means going to Sloane, that would be something I would love to do, I have done it before."

Sunday's fixture carries huge ramifications for both clubs: the Crows want to keep top spot; fifth-placed Port want to keep a shot at the top-four.

Boak said the high stakes would add yet another element to a fixture renowned for intensity.

"You have just got to embrace the moment," Boak said.

"They are a big game, there's no doubt about that.

"And they're a massive crowd and there's a big build-up, so you have got to enjoy it.

"Most of our players now have been through a fair few, pretty similar with the Crows.

"We go into it as a normal game but one that is probably for the fans there is a bit more on the line.

"We just enjoy the moment. It's a bloody good game to be involved in."