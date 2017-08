Brisbane CEO Paul White says luring Ashley Taylor back to the club is not an immediate focus ahead of their south-east Queensland derby with the Gold Coast.

Brisbane Broncos boss Paul White says he has more immediate concerns than convincing Ashley Taylor to return to the NRL club.

The Broncos junior has become one of the NRL's hottest prospects since joining the Gold Coast last season and will meet his former club in the south-east Queensland derby on Saturday.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett expressed his desire to have Taylor back at the club this week, but White said re-signing captain Darius Boyd was the current focus.