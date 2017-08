Canterbury coach Des Hasler has dropped Michael Lichaa for his side's NRL clash with Parramatta. (AAP)

Canterbury coach Des Hasler has dropped hooker Michael Lichaa for his side's NRL clash with Parramatta at ANZ Stadium.

Under-fire Bulldogs coach Des Hasler has rolled the dice, moving centre Chase Stanley to halfback, Moses Mbye into hooker with Matt Frawley to start from the bench.

Despite having re-signed just four months ago, Hasler is under pressure to keep his job next year after his side's underwhelming performance this season.