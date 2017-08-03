Sam Mitchell still believes he can go out a winner if West Coast find their best form. (AAP)

Retiring West Coast midfielder Sam Mitchell has revealed how an angry coach with a big vocabulary played a crucial role in him becoming an ambidextrous kicker of the ball.

Mitchell is equally adept off his left and right foot - so much so that most people don't know which is his preference.

But it wasn't always the case.

"As a kid, I started as a left-footer," Mitchell explained.

"But I had to change my technique. I was one of the kids who dropped the ball with two hands.

"So I spent a year changing my technique when I was about 13 or 14.

"In the middle of that I had a coach who thought I was right-footed, and yelled at me for kicking on my left.

"He thought I was lairizing.

"I did two things. I became a right footer. And I got a dictionary and tried to figure out what lairizing meant."

For the record, to lairize is to show off.

Mitchell has done plenty of that during his 323-game career, winning four premierships with Hawthorn along the way.

Although Mitchell has always lacked pace, his footy smarts and ability to pinpoint teammates with either his left or right boot have proven to be major weapons.

Mitchell will retire at the end of the season, but he hopes to go out with a fairytale fifth premiership.

The Eagles currently sit in eighth spot, and face a tough battle just to qualify for the finals - let alone secure the flag.

But Mitchell is confident the team can turn around their fortunes.

Their battle continues on Sunday against St Kilda at Etihad Stadium.

"This season has been crazy. No one is the dominant force consistently throughout the season," Mitchell said.

"Is our form good enough right now to go and win a premiership? No.

"Do we have the capability within our four walls to do that? It's not out of the question.

"I'm far from giving away anything in this season. If we get a win on Sunday, everything's within our court."

Midfielder Matt Priddis (quad) and ruckman Nathan Vardy (glute) are a chance to return against the Saints, but Lewis Jetta (calf) will miss another week.