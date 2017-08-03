David Warner says he hopes the cricket pay deal can be resolved within two days. (AAP)

Vice-captain David Warner hopes the long-running spat between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association will end soon.

David Warner is upbeat this week will finally bring an end to Australian cricket's protracted pay saga.

Talks between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) extended into Wednesday night.

It's understood they are closing in of an in-principle agreement that would ensure this month's Test tour of Bangladesh proceeds as planned.

CA and the ACA have gone to ground this week but an announcement could come as early as Thursday.

Warner, who has been one of CA's most vocal critics throughout the unedifying spat, hopes to be free of unemployment come the weekend.

"We're hoping a deal gets done in the next 24 to 48 hours," the vice-captain told the Nine Network on Wednesday.

"We want to get out there and play cricket. That's our job, that's what we love doing and all the fans out there really want to see us back on the park and playing well."

Skipper Steve Smith expressed similar sentiments on Tuesday night but didn't provide any sort of timeline.

The Test squad will assemble in Darwin next week for a training camp.

Smith and his teammates are then set to fly out for a two-Test series of Bangladesh on August 18.

However, they will not board the plane unless some form of deal is signed by CA and the ACA.

The warring parties reached agreement on a raft of key issues earlier this week but have been redrafting the all-important Heads of Agreement in recent days.

Both sides are content with the numbers. It is the wording of some articles that has caused talks to drag on longer than both the governing body and players' union had hoped.

The major cause of the stalemate has been all but resolved, with players to receive a 'modernised' slice of revenue.