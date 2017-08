Fremantle are in desperate need of another marking AFL forward and Adelaide's Mitch McGovern might be the one to fill the void.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon says it's not appropriate for him to talk about the prospect of luring Adelaide's out-of-contract AFL star Mitch McGovern his way.

Both Fremantle and West Coast are believed to be in the hunt for McGovern, with the Dockers, in particular, in need of a marking forward.

But Lyon played a straight bat when asked about the club's chances of securing the 22-year-old, saying he doesn't deal in hypotheticals.