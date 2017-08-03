Mitch McGovern has been linked with Fremantle but the Dockers are keeping quiet. (AAP)

Fremantle are in desperate need of another marking AFL forward and Adelaide's Mitch McGovern might be the one to fill the void.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon is keeping mum on the club's chances of securing out-of-contract Adelaide star Mitch McGovern, saying it's inappropriate to talk about it.

Both West Coast and Fremantle are in the hunt to lure McGovern, who was born in Western Australia.

Although McGovern's brother Jeremy plays for the Eagles, Fremantle are expected to offer a more lucrative deal than West Coast given their desperate need for another marking forward.

It's even been reported both McGovern brothers could end up at the Dockers.

Fremantle's spearheads have struggled badly this season.

Former Cat Shane Kersten leads the club's goalkicking tally alongside goalsneak Michael Walters with just 22 majors for the year.

Former GWS forward Cameron McCarthy has contributed just 19 goals, while Matt Taberner booted eight goals in five games before being axed.

Although McCarthy is expected to become a key feature of Fremantle's forward line for many years to come, the jury is still out on Kersten.

Taberner faces a fight just to stay on Fremantle's list beyond this season, with his future looking increasingly glum.

McGovern looms as a perfect inclusion for Fremantle.

The 191cm-forward showcased his aerial potential last week with a sensational pack grab in the dying moments of Adelaide's draw with Collingwood.

His marking power is the sort of stuff Lyon would be dreaming about at night, but the 11th-year coach was keeping tight lipped when questioned about McGovern on Thursday.

"It's really difficult, I don't really deal in hypotheticals," Lyon said.

"I'd love Wayne Carey here playing. There's plenty of names about.

"There was the speculation about (Nat) Fyfe, so it goes on.

"But it's really not my role and it's certainly not an appropriate time with respect."

Clubs are allowed to speak with players from rival clubs, but they can't enter into any official arrangements until the end of the season.

The Crows also face a fight to retain defender Jake Lever, who is being chased by the Demons, Magpies and Bulldogs.

Fremantle have lost eight of their past nine games to slip out of the finals picture.

The Dockers will be aiming to turn around their fortunes in Saturday night's clash with fellow strugglers Gold Coast at Domain Stadium.

Fremantle will be without Connor Blakely (shoulder), while Lyon will consider resting ruckman Sean Darcy following his recent heavy workload.

Gold Coast are expected to be boosted by the return of star midfielder Gary Ablett (hamstring).