A dog that attacked and killed a Perth boarding kennel owner will be put down. (AAP)

The dog responsible for the death of 58-year-old Perth boarding kennel owner Sue Lopicich will be euthanised.

A dog that attacked and killed its owner Perth woman Sue Lopicich will be put down on Thursday, police said.

The bull mastiff cross, registered to boarding kennel owner Ms Lopicich, was seized by rangers after the 58-year-old was found dead at her Southern River home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and they are preparing a report for the coroner.

Ms Lopicich was walking several dogs on her property, which doubled as Barko's Boarding Kennels, when the attack occurred.

City of Gosnells rangers were called to help contain the dog after police were unable to reach the woman's body.

Council spokesman Grant Bradbrook said the rangers had been provided counselling.

"It wasn't a nice job to have to attend, so they're being supported," he said.

Rangers seized two adult male dogs, a bull mastiff and Staffordshire bull terrier, which are microchipped and registered to Ms Lopicich.

The city says there had not been any complaints about the dogs.