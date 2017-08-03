EIGHT EVENTS TO WATCH OUT FOR AT THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men's 100 metres (Final: August 6, 0645 AEST)

Usain Bolt's last individual outing at a global championships will be a show-stopper. It always is. The owner of eight Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles has only raced sporadically in the lead-up to London. And he hasn't been overly fast, raising the almost unthinkable prospect that someone could crash the party. But we've heard that sort of thing before, only for the great Jamaican to find another gear on the biggest stage. With young Canadian Andre De Grasse ruled out due to injury, it seems the stage is set for a golden Bolt farewell.

Men's 400 metres (Final: August 10, 0652 AEST)

South African Wayde van Niekerk took the one-lap race into uncharted territory when he smashed Michael Johnson's long-standing world record with a stunning run of 43.03 seconds at the Rio Olympics. Could the 43-second barrier be under threat in London? Australian Steve Solomon has chosen to be inspired rather than intimidated by van Niekerk as he looks to replicate his surge to the final five years on from his breakthrough performance at the London Olympic stadium.

Men's 10,000m (August 5, 0620 AEST)

Having shared top billing with Bolt at the London Olympics, it's only fitting that Sir Mo Farah has chosen the same championships and the same venue for his swansong. If the charismatic Brit can salute in the 10,000m - and also the 5000m - it will swell his haul of Olympic and world titles to 11. If anyone is to challenge Farah on home turf it could be Ethiopians Abadi Hadis and Jemal Yimer.

Men's 50km walk (August 13, 1645 AEST)

Jared Tallent has had welcome (first-time fatherhood) and unwelcome (niggling fitness issues) distractions this year. But he is the consummate big-event performer, having medalled at this event at six of the past seven Olympics and world championships. The absence of suspended Olympic champ Matej Toth from Slovakia further opens up the event.

Women's 100 metres (Final: August 7, 0650 AEST)

Like her compatriot Bolt, Jamaican flyer Elaine Thompson has decided to focus solely on the 100m in London, despite also winning the 200m last year in Rio. Among the other leading contenders are Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers and Trinidad's Michelle-Lee Ahye.

Women's 400 metres (Final: August 10, 0650 AEST)

No woman in the history of track and filed has won more Olympic and world titles than Allyson Felix. This time around, the smooth-striding American is focusing primarily on the 400m where she boasts the fastest time in the world this year of 49.65. In an event historically dominated by the United States, the toughest challenge could well come from countrywoman Quanera Hayes.

Women's 100m hurdles (Final: August 13, 0505 AEST)

Having overcome a string of serious injuries, Australian Sally Pearson has declared that a podium finish in London would rate among the very finest achievements of a career that already includes the 2011 world title and 2012 Olympic crown. World record holder Kendra Harrison is the woman to beat, but Pearson has never shirked a challenge.

Women's discus (Final: August 14, 0410 AEST)

As the two-time Olympic champion, Sandra Perkovic is the deserved gold-medal favourite. But if anyone is going to stop the Croatian powerhouse it could well be Dani Stevens. The Australian shot to prominence by winning the world title as a 21-year-old in 2009 and is a much better and more consistent thrower now.