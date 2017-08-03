The pay dispute between Cricket Australia and players ran for almost a year. There were plenty of lowlights.

TIMELINE OF AUSTRALIAN CRICKET'S PAY DISPUTE:

2016:

DECEMBER 12: Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) make initial submissions on a new pay deal at the start of two days of talks in Melbourne

DECEMBER 19: CA accuses the players' union of failing to negotiate in good faith and postpones further meetings until the New Year. The ACA had raised concerns about a clause asking female players to declare they are not pregnant before they sign a contract

2017:

MARCH 21: CA lodges its formal offer to players which scraps a fixed-revenue payment model. The offer includes an immediate average pay increase of 125 per cent for female players

APRIL 28: The ACA rejects CA's offer, instead proposing an updated revenue-sharing deal for players to receive 22.5 per cent, down from 25 per cent from the previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

MAY 13: CA boss James Sutherland sends an email to players, threatening that they won't be paid beyond a June 30 MoU deadline unless they agree to its offer

MAY 14: The ACA makes the first of many calls for third-party mediation. CA claims negotiations aren't advanced enough to engage in mediation

MAY 24: The ACA moves to establish a new business to help players control their intellectual property and marketing rights

JUNE 8: CA releases a video in which their lead negotiator Kevin Roberts accuses players of wanting to take money out of junior cricket sponsorships by keeping the revenue-sharing scheme

JUNE 20: The AFL announces its new pay agreement. Both CA and the ACA claim that deal represents something similar to what they are pushing for

JUNE 23: CA revamps its pay offer, proposing a greater share of international surpluses

JUNE 30: The deadline for the parties to strike a MoU passes, leaving some 230 Australian cricketers unemployed

JULY 2: Players hold an emergency meeting in Sydney, passing 14 resolutions. They include outlining they are under no obligation to embark on upcoming tours without a MoU

JULY 6: Players boycott an Australia A tour of South Africa. It's understood some were in tears

JULY 13: CA chairman David Peever pens a frank newspaper column that puts some players even further offside

JULY 22: The ACA proposes a 'peace plan' terms sheet. It is rejected by CA, who say it is an unsolicited document and not reflective of where negotiations sit

JULY 24: Members of the Test squad meet ACA officials in Sydney. They reaffirm, as per the July 2 emergency meeting, they won't tour Bangladesh without some form of agreement in place

JULY 27: Sutherland fronts a media conference and declares independent arbitration is the logical next step to advance the stalemate, if a deal isn't done "by early next week".

JULY 30: Talks run until midnight. The two parties reach common ground on a raft of key issues, fuelling speculation an in-principle resolution is imminent

AUGUST 3: Peace in our time. Sutherland and ACA counterpart Alistair Nicholson front a joint media conference, confirming a deal is done