Australian travellers will face fewer delays at airports after the aviation threat level was wound back.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says there will be fewer delays at Australian airports and a reduction in the aviation terror threat after a plot to bring down a plane was averted.

ASIO will move to restore the aviation threat level to what it was before the alleged conspiracy to down a Gulf-bound aircraft was uncovered.

Mr Turnbull thanked travellers for their patience and for arriving at the airport earlier for flights.

He said "enhanced security measures" will continue at airports but will be modified to reduce delays for the travelling public.

"Continue for the time being to arrive two hours before a domestic flight, three hours before an international flight," Mr Turnbull said on Thursday.

"(New) advice will follow from the airlines over the next 24 hours."

Australian Federal Police commissioner Andrew Colvin has told the prime minister he expects charges to be laid in due course and that strong evidence has been gathered so far.

Three men remain in custody following weekend raids across Sydney.

A fourth man, 50-year-old Abdul Merhi, was also arrested on Saturday but released without charge on Tuesday evening.

Police can hold the three remaining suspects until at least Sunday evening without charge under powerful terror legislation.