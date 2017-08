Former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko has retired from the sport at age 41. (AAP)

Former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko has retired at age 41, his management said on Thursday in a statement.

Ukrainian Klitschko held various titles in a glorious 21-year career which started as a professional after winning gold at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He was unified champion from 2006-15.

Klitschko's last fight was a defeat to British star Anthony Joshua in April when he was stopped in the 11th round.