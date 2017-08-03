Matic completed his move to United from Premier League champions Chelsea on Monday, reuniting with Mourinho who coached the London side from 2013 to 2015.

Mourinho said Matic "needs time" but that he would be helped by his "experience, intelligence, a genius in the way he thinks - he thinks football."

"We will help him to be ready sooner rather than later," the manager told reporters during Wednesday's post-match press conference

Mourinho said he was pleased for getting three of his four transfer targets in the current window, with 29-year-old Matic joining striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Victor Lindelof in the club's ranks.

"To get three out of four -- I thank the club for that. I will be happier if they get me four of four but they did a great effort for me," Mourinho said.

United's victory over Sampdoria marked the end of United's pre-season fixtures as the Europa League champions prepare to face Champions League winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 8.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)