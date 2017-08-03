Mourinho said Matic "needs time" but that he would be helped by his "experience, intelligence, a genius in the way he thinks - he thinks football."
"We will help him to be ready sooner rather than later," the manager told reporters during Wednesday's post-match press conference
Mourinho said he was pleased for getting three of his four transfer targets in the current window, with 29-year-old Matic joining striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Victor Lindelof in the club's ranks.
"To get three out of four -- I thank the club for that. I will be happier if they get me four of four but they did a great effort for me," Mourinho said.
United's victory over Sampdoria marked the end of United's pre-season fixtures as the Europa League champions prepare to face Champions League winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 8.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)