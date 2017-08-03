Earlier in the week, Gibson faced an internal disciplinary process after a video posted on social media showed the 29-year-old questioning the commitment of the Championship side's players towards the club.

"We've had an internal inquiry, Darron apologised first thing Monday morning, sent a lot of other apologies around to the relevant people and apologised to others," Grayson told reporters.

"It is not a situation you encourage for any player to be drinking before a game but that is down to their responsibility

"I can't be with them 24/7 and ultimately, it's going to cost him a lot of money and his reputation is in tatters to a certain degree."

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, begin their 2017-18 campaign with a home game against Derby County on Friday.

