Influential duo Steve Johnson and Shane Mumford have joined Brett Deledio in Greater Western Sydney's line-up to face Melbourne in Saturday's key clash in Canberra.

Youngster Jacob Hopper is also in for the Giants, who will be without star spearhead Jeremy Cameron because of the hamstring injury suffered in last week's tight win over Fremantle.

The seventh-placed Demons regain Bernie Vince and co-captain Nathan Jones as they look to tighten their grip on a finals berth, with Corey Maynard to make his AFL debut.