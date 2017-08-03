It's back to work for Champions Trophy holders Pakistan as they build up to their series against Sri Lanka.

Mickey Arthur says winning the Champions Trophy as coach of the Pakistan team was the best three weeks in his cricketing career, but it's time to get back to work.

Pakistan, ranked eighth in the eight-team Champions Trophy, stunned the cricketing world when they thrashed defending champion India in the final in June.

"To go from absolute darkness to winning it ... is the best three weeks of my cricketing career," Arthur told reporters in Lahore on Thursday.

"The players deserved everything they've got after the Champions Trophy because it was a phenomenal achievement by all of them," Arthur said.

Pakistan lost their first match at the tournament - to India.

"I'm so proud of the way they fought back. Their commitment, their work ethic everything was outstanding, but it's finished now, it's gone, that's done," Arthur said.

Pakistan have a long break and their next international action is to host Sri Lanka in October in the United Arab Emirates.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has planned a training camp for the players, starting in Lahore from August 22, and Arthur said players' fitness was a key factor.

"That (Champions Trophy victory) was just the start of the journey, we've got to keep pushing to keep getting better and better and that we'll only do with real hard work," he said.

"There's not going to be any hangover from the Champions Trophy, I can assure you that."