Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev says hope for improved relations with the US is now gone, describing fresh sanctions as 'an all-out trade war'.

Dmitry Medvedev says in a Facebook post that "Trump's administration has demonstrated total impotence by surrendering its executive authority to Congress in the most humiliating way."

Medvedev thinks the "American establishment has won an overwhelming victory over Trump" and he describes the sanctions as "yet another way to put Trump in his place."

The prime minister contends the new penalties amount to the declaration of an "all-out trade war against Russia."

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow reserves the right to take further retaliatory measures in response to the bill.

The statement came not long after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had noted that "retaliatory measures already have been taken." That was a reference to Russia's decision to sharply cut the US diplomatic personnel and close a US recreational retreat and warehouse facilities.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that "we naturally reserve the right for other countermeasures."