Melbourne's midfield warriors Nathan Jones and Bernie Vince will return on Saturday in a crunch finals warm-up with GWS Giants.

Coach Simon Goodwin said captain Nathan Jones, combative veteran Bernie Vince and first-gamer Corey Maynard would all play against Leon Cameron's side as the Demons look to tighten their grip on a top eight place.

"Nathan and Bernie are a couple of experienced players ready to go ... we're looking forward to our midfield getting back together," he said on Thursday.