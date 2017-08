Adventure gear retailer Kathmandu has flagged a lift in full-year profit to between $37.4 million and $38 million, from $33.5 million in 2016.

Kathmandu Holdings says full-year profit has risen as much as 13.4 per cent on the back of strong winter sales and improvements in promotions.

Earnings before interest and tax are expected to come in between $56 million and $57 million, with group sales up $19.7 million.