Martin Kaymer will not take part in the PGA Championship. (AAP)

Former US PGA champion Martin Kaymer has withdrawn from this year's fourth major.

Martin Kaymer has withdrawn from the PGA Championship because of an injury to his left shoulder.

Kaymer, who won the PGA Championship in 2010 at Whistling Straits for his first major title, also withdrew from the Bridgestone Invitational this week.

His brother, Phillip Kaymer, says he has inflammation in the tendon of his upper bicep and doctors have advised stepping away from golf for 10 days.

His brother says with treatment every day, doctors expect a full recovery.

Kaymer is not planning to play again until August 24 at the Made in Denmark tournament. He has not won since his eight-shot victory in the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2.