Liverpool boss coach Jurgen Klopp has expressed criticism of Neymar's expected 222 million euro ($A318 million) move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-German, saying he hoped such deals would stay "an exception" in football.

Speaking after his team's loss in the final of the Audi Cup pre-season tournament in Munich on Wednesday, the German coach said there were only two or three clubs in the world who could afford a transfer fee of that size.

"I always thought 'Financial Fair Play' was invented so that things like this don't happen," Klopp told reporters, in reference to financial performance regulations introduced by Europe's football governing body, UEFA, in 2011.

"But obviously 'Financial Fair Play' is more of a suggestion rather than an actual rule. I don't know, I don't understand it," Klopp said.

In a statement to British newspaper The Telegraph, UEFA reportedly said Financial Fair Play regulations would be enforced in the case of the Neymar transfer, and that clubs are not permitted to make losses in excess of 30 million euros ($A45 million) over three years.

The regulations were put in place so that European football clubs don't spend more than they earn.

"This is not the next step, I don't think," Klopp told reporters, after his team's 5-4 loss on penalties in the Audi Cup final to Atletico Madrid.

"I believe and hope that this will remain an exception, but who knows."