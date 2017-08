Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will discuss same-sex marriage policy with Liberal MPs in Canberra on Monday.

A meeting of Liberal MPs has been scheduled for Monday to discuss same-sex marriage.

The special meeting comes as a small group of MPs is pushing for the coalition policy of a plebiscite to be dumped, and instead members be allowed a free vote on a private member's bill.

A joint party room meeting with the Nationals will still go ahead on Tuesday morning.