Liquidators for Queensland Nickel want to stop former politician and millionaire Clive Palmer from splurging or selling off his businesses.

Liquidators have reportedly applied to freeze $200 million of Clive Palmer's assets to recoup money taxpayers gave to the former politician's mining business, Queensland Nickel.

The Courier Mail says the federal-government appointed liquidators, PPB Advisory, have applied for a Mareva injuction to stop Mr Palmer from spending $200 million of his personal wealth or selling off his businesses.

A directions hearing is expected in the Queensland Supreme Court on Thursday.