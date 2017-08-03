Move over Matildas, here come the Mumtildas

SBS World News Radio: First, there were the Matildas, now welcome the Mumtildas, a league of mothers who have launched a new, self-styled football league in Melbourne.

At a football pitch east of Melbourne, dozens of women arrive just as the sun begins to set.

They are from all backgrounds, all ages, yet one thing they have in common is they are all mothers.

But this is no mothers group.

Tired of cheering from the sidelines, these women have banded together to start their own football league, called the Mumtildas.

With their elite namesakes chasing the inaugural title in football's Tournament of Nations, the Mumtildas say their goals are a little less lofty.

The league set out to recruit mothers over the age of 35, with no experience necessary.

Head coach Allison Clarke says the main purpose of the team is to involve women who had no opportunity to play sport in the past.

"If you don't have the basic skills, you can't participate. So that's what we're doing differently here is we say to any women, 'You're welcome. You can have no skills, just enthusiasm, and we will welcome you.'"

The Mumtildas have welcomed about a hundred players since launching their modified, seven-a-side competition last April.

That was enough to populate eight teams and start a regular competition.

One of the recruits is Kenyan-born Jacinta Kimonye, who migrated to Australia in 2011.

She says she signed up for a team but what she got was a whole new network of support.

"Having that connection with people and the support we get from each other, it has been very, very important to me, especially when I lost my husband in January this year. And these women are my family."

The league holds weekly training sessions, open to newcomers, and players are asked to participate in competition only when they can.

One player, Lisa Vandenbogaert, says the team's flexibility in accommodating busy working mothers was one of the attractions for her.

"I think, because they're so flexible at the club here ... if I can't make a training or I can't make a game, it's all fine. So they're quite accepting."

For many of the women, the football provides not only an opportunity to keep active and do something for themselves, but an opportunity to be an example to their children.

Chilean-born Adriana Sugunananthan says, despite her background, she had never played football.

But she says she wanted to show her children anything is possible.

"I've never played sports before. This is the first time I've played in a team. And it's a new thing I'm learning at the age of 44. So it's never too late to start something new. That's what I'd like my kids to see."