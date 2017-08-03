Perrin Buford during his college days at Middle Tennessee. (AAP)

Alabama native Perrin Buford will replaced NBA-bound Torrey Craig at the Brisbane Bullets in the NBL.

Brisbane Bullets have acted on NBA-bound Torrey Craig's departure, signing small forward Perrin Buford ahead of the NBL season.

Craig was picked up by Denver after impressing at the NBA Summer League, leaving the Bullets scrambling to replace their star import.

The 23-year-old Buford played for Boston in the Summer League and is coming off a strong season with Italian outfit Agrigento, where he led the team in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocks.

Announced by the club on Thursday, Alabama native Buford joins former Melbourne United import Stephen Holt in Brisbane and will be part of a pre-season that includes a trip to the United States to play Phoenix.

The Bullets play the Suns on October 13, seven days before they begin their NBL campaign on their home court.