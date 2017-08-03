Pauline Hanson's One Nation is reportedly under investigation in Queensland. . (AAP)

One Nation's Queensland branch broke electoral laws by failing to keep proper records, the ABC says, citing documents relating to a formal probe.

One Nation's Queensland branch has breached the state's electoral laws by failing to keep proper records, the ABC reports.

Breaches include sometimes failing to disclose spending, lodge returns on time, and notify party donors of their disclosure requirements, with the Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) ordering the party to improve its systems.

The ABC report cites documents, obtained under freedom of information, in which party staffers tried to explain things to ECQ investigators.

In March, the party's office manager wrote to the commission seeking more time to disclose donation details due to computer problems, the broadcaster said.

When the party failed to meet the extended deadline, staffers blamed the closure of its office due to Cyclone Debbie in March, the ABC reported.

AAP has contacted One Nation and the ECQ for comment.