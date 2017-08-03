Panthers forward Trent Merrin has targeted the team's round-24 NRL clash with Canberra as his return date from a knee injury.

Penrith star Trent Merrin has circled the round-24 grudge match against Canberra as his return date from a knee injury - giving him three weeks of match fitness before the NRL finals.

Merrin hasn't played since tearing his medial ligament last month against the Warriors but is set to ramp up his comeback next week when his knee brace comes off.

The former NSW State of Origin representative is then hopeful of needing just one week on the training paddock before taking on the Raiders in Canberra.

"That's if everything goes accordingly. The medical staff reckon round 25 is the safe bet, but I'm doing everything I possibly can," Merrin told AAP.

"I'm generally a good healer, but I won't be coming back if it's not 100 per cent. I'm just thinking positively and, hopefully, it'll come together quicker than later."

A road trip to the nation's capital will be the Panthers' first visit since their fairytale finals run last year was ended by a Raiders juggernaut.

Merrin admits the loss remains a motivating factor in their push to return this year to the finals, which remains in the balance with just five regular-season games remaining.

The Panthers sit equal with eighth-placed St George Illawarra on 24 points but one spot behind on points differential.

However, their finals destiny remains in their own hands, with what could be a season-defining clash against the Dragons at Pepper Stadium in round 25.

"Those losses like the Raiders one always stick around in the back of your mind and they hurt. We want to get back into that feeling again. Nothing beats finals footy," Merrin said.

"To be able to work really hard, especially after the lows that we felt this year, and get back to where we know we're capable of being is definitely a massive goal of ours."