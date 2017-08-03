Coach Nathan Buckley says targeting key-position players will be vital in the AFL off-season. (AAP)

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says targeting key-position players will be a priority during the AFL off-season.

Collingwood remain in the hunt for tall targets as intrigue surrounds the future of Adelaide AFL duo Jake Lever and Mitch McGovern.

The off-contract pair have attracted strong interest from rival clubs and the Magpies are expected to make a big push, with another finish outside the top eight looming.

Coach Nathan Buckley on Thursday said it would be disrespectful to discuss potential trade targets during the season.

But he confirmed key forwards and defenders would be at the top of the Pies' wishlist during the off-season, along with players who could add speed to the team.

"They're decisions that happen at the end of the year, and the life-cycle of that happens behind the curtain when we're in-season," Buckley said.

"We probably learnt a little bit from the Lin Jong situation last year. It's not good for the player themselves, and the clubs that are involved, to get caught in that so we'll let it happen behind the cloak."

The Pies were criticised last year when it emerged Bulldogs midfielder Jong had toured their facilities during the season, although he ultimately chose to sign a contract extension.

Magpies football boss Geoff Walsh last week confirmed 21-year-old defender Lever was on their radar but said it would be tough to prise him from Adelaide's grip.

The Victorian native has also been linked to the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne. Demons coach Simon Goodwin was also saying little when questioned on Thursday.

Collingwood had a first-hand look at McGovern's talent on Sunday when he capped a 50-point Adelaide comeback with a sensational pack mark and a goal after the siren to secure an improbable draw.

Buckley said the Pies were keen to see more of what Ben Reid, Darcy Moore, Jamie Elliott and Alex Fasolo could do as a forward unit, with injuries restricting them to a handful of games together.

"He looks like he's got a bit more spring in the step and he laid five forward-50 tackles on the weekend," Buckley said of Reid.

"He only had six touches but kicked a couple of goals, and I think it was a really influential game as a key forward.

"A lot of what happens over the next month probably dictates a little bit of the last five per cent of decisions you need to make on your list going into the next phase."