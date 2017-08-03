Pauline Hanson says Malcolm Roberts will table proof he's not a British citizen in the Senate. (AAP)

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson says documents showing Senator Malcolm Roberts was not a dual citizen when he was elected will be tabled next week.

Senator Hanson says the fact the paperwork hasn't been publicly released does not mean there is a problem with it, rather, the matter was just being dealt with through the right channels.

"It will be put before the Senate next week," she told ABC Radio on Thursday.

"Those papers will be tabled."

Senator Hanson says it will be up to the upper house to decide if the matter needs to go to the High Court.

"We have no problems about that," she said.

"I was the one who said Rod Cullerton should go to the High Court because I thought he did the wrong thing.

"I have given Malcolm Roberts my full support.

"He has not done anything illegal here; he was in compliance with the Constitution."

Senator Hanson says QCs have confirmed the Queensland senator has "no problems whatsoever", but it is for the Senate, not the public, to decide.

"I'm not going to be pushed into a corner by people from the media who feel it's their right," she said.

"It will go through the right channels and I have nothing to hide from the people."

Senator Roberts has faced questions about his eligibility to run for parliament in the 2016 election.

He insists he sought to renounce his British citizenship before nominating, but did not receive a written reply until six months after he was elected.