The roof of a Melbourne train carriage has caught fire during the morning commute, forcing passengers to rush to the back carriage.

Passengers have rushed to the back of a Melbourne train that caught fire when its power line connectors exploded during the morning commute.

The top of the first carriage caught fire on Thursday morning, with passengers having to move to the third carriage to escape the blaze.

The train has stopped between Batman Ave and Flinders Street Station, on the Sandringham line, with the fire at this stage contained to the roof.

A Metro Trains spokeswoman said there had been an "issue" on a train between Richmond and Flinders Street, and the fire brigade has been called.

Metro has announced major delays to the Sandringham line.