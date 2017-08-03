State-backed anti-doping commission head Vitaly Smirnov says Russia will not accept the outcomes of the World Anti-Doping Agency's McLaren report.

Russia will not accept the outcomes of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) McLaren report, a condition for the reinstatement of its national anti-doping agency, according to a senior official.

WADA on Wednesday said the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had passed 19 criteria on the Roadmap to Compliance but plenty of roadblocks remained, with 12 hurdles still to clear before reinstatement.

The body has demanded that responsible authorities for Russia's anti-doping program, including the Ministry of Sport and the National Olympic Committee, publicly accept the reported outcomes of the McLaren investigation, which uncovered widespread state-sponsored doping at the Sochi Olympics.

"As for the report, we have repeatedly said that it contains certain contentious positions and provisions," Vitaly Smirnov, who heads a state-backed anti-doping commission, was quoted as saying on Thursday by R-Sport news agency.

"Undoubtedly, no one is going to accept this report."

RUSADA was stripped of its international accreditation in 2015 after a WADA independent commission exposed widespread doping in Russian athletics, and was yet to regain credibility nearly two years on.

The report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren found more than 1000 Russian competitors in 30-plus sports were involved in a conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests over five years.

WADA said the Russian agency had made some progress, listing 19 criteria that had been met, including access to 'closed cities' for testing athletes and the removal of twice Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva as head of RUSADA's supervisory council.

WADA has also given RUSADA permission to plan and coordinate testing again, using trained doping control officers (DCOs), under the supervision of WADA-appointed international experts and the British Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD).

Despite the progress, WADA said in a statement on Wednesday that RUSADA would remain non-compliant until the 12 criteria were met.

Among them, RUSADA must select a new director-general through a transparent recruitment process overseen by the two international experts.

The Russian government must also allow testers access to stored urine samples in its Moscow laboratory.

Once RUSADA meets all conditions, the agency will have to fulfil some post-compliance conditions, including continued funding of the two international experts.