St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary has said the review of their last-ditch loss to Port Adelaide was painful viewing but he still believes their AFL season is far from over.

The Saints were overcome by Port in the final seconds last round, which was their third successive loss.

Dropping to 11th on the ladder, they face eighth-placed West Coast on Saturday at Etihad Stadium and Geary feels they're close to rediscovering their winning form.