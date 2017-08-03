Maria Sharapova's tennis return continues to have problems. The Russian withdrawing from the Stanford Classic with an arm injury.

Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Stanford Classic ahead of her second round match against Lesia Tsurenko due to soreness in her left arm, the former world No.1 said.

Sharapova, who was competing in her fourth tournament back after a 15-month doping ban, said she started to feel pain in her forearm during her first-round win over American Jennifer Brady on Monday.

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from today's match," Sharapova said in a statement.

"Toward the end of Monday night's match, I felt pain in my left forearm.

"After yesterday's scan, the doctor has recommended I don't risk further injury. Monday night's crowd was so special and I wish I could continue playing, but I have to make a preventative decision."

Sharapova was due to compete over the next two weeks at Masters events in Toronto and Cincinnati, playing on wild cards.