LONDON (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson says she is over her Achilles tendon niggle and is feeling confident as she aims to add the 100 metres world title to her trophy cabinet.

The 25-year-old Jamaican is passing up the chance to become the first woman to hold the 100m and 200m titles at the Olympics and World Athletics Championships as she focuses only on the 100m in London.

"I've been doing a lot of 200s this season, so my coach decided that we go only for the 100m this year and I'm pretty excited because last year's double was really difficult, so I'm looking forward to the 100m and 4x100 and it's going to be a great championship," Thompson told Reuters.

Since placing second over 200 metres in her World Championships debut in 2015 in 21.66 seconds, Thompson has been the dominant sprinter and now has a win steak of 14 races over 100m finals.

This include Diamond League races and last summer's Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro.

But it is not just that Thompson has been the winning big races against her top rivals, it is the seemingly effortless way she does - even while nursing an Achilles injury this season.

She said new spikes had been giving her some discomfort after the Eugene Diamond League meet in late May.

"... so I got some training flats, which I tried in London, just to try, but I'm back in the shape now that I'm supposed to be in so hopefully by Saturday you'll see me in the spikes I'm supposed to be in," Thompson said.

She aims to join compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Veronica Campbell-Brown as the only Caribbean women to win the 100m world title.

"I'm in good shape, of course. I'm feeling great, I reached London safe and I'm looking forward (to the 100m), I'm confident and feeling great," Thompson said from the Jamaican team hotel.

"There's always going to be pressure, especially from the fans, but you can't let them pressure you, you know your job is to go out there and execute and do your best," she said. "All I need to do is just go out there in this my second world championships and have fun."

She says she maintains her respect of her competitors even as he tries to remain dominant. "I respect everybody I compete with because of it wasn't for them I wouldn't be heading to the (start) line competing with them ... but I'm still looking forward to keep up the fight against them."

(Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Alison Williams)