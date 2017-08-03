Two men in Sydney have been charged over terrorism offences, the Australian Federal Police has said.

Two Sydney men have been charged over the alleged airplane terror plot.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team on Thursday night said it charged two men in Sydney with terrorism offences.

A 49-year-old Lakemba man and a 32-year-old Punchbowl man have each been charged with two counts of acts done in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act.

“The maximum penalty for this offence is life imprisonment,” the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

Both men are scheduled to appear at Parramatta Court on Friday.

Four men were arrested on Saturday over allegations of a potential terrorist attack at Sydney Airport to bring down a plane.

A 50-year old man was released from police custody on Tuesday without charge.

Another man remains in police custody under 'specified time' provisions.

The three men who remained in police custody, after the release of the 50-year-old, were widely reported to be Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat and Khaled Merhi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull police investigations had proceeded well on uncovering evidence.

"And they've got very strong evidence. I should expect charges to be laid in due course. That's what I can say to you."